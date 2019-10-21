US Markets

Colorado drops out of states' fight to stop Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Colorado has decided to drop out of an effort by state attorneys general to T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint in exchange for 2,000 jobs, the Colorado attorney general's office said in a statement.

The lawsuit led by New York against the firms and their parent companies Softbank Group Corp 9984.T and Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE, argues the deal will hike consumer prices. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

