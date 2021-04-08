Colorado Covid Vaccination Center Shuts Early Due To 11 Adverse Reaction Cases

Markets
(RTTNews) - A COVID-19 vaccination site in Colorado was closed early on Wednesday after around 11 patients started having adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) one-shot vaccine. Centura Health, which oversees the community vaccination center at the Sporting Goods Park site, said that 11 patients experienced adverse reactions, but only two were admitted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Centura Health said that the percentage of people who reported adverse reactions to the vaccine was 0.62 of the more than 1,700 people, who got vaccinated that day.

Colorado state officials also said that despite the incident, there was no need for the others who got vaccinated to be concerned. Around 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which has a 66 percent success rate, have been used in Colorado since March, officials said.

