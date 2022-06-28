US Markets

Colorado businessman Joe O'Dea wins Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate

Moira Warburton Reuters
Colorado construction company owner and self-financed candidate Joe O'Dea beat state Representative Ron Hanks to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, AP projected on Tuesday.

O'Dea will face incumbent Democratic Senator Michael Bennet in the general election on Nov. 8.

