Colorado and Oregon Join States Rewarding COVID-19 Vaccine With Lotteries of Up to $1 Million

Getting vaccinated could provide a big financial reward if you win the vaccine lottery in Colorado or Oregon.

States have recently begun running incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated. And instead of giving away a free drink or donut, many are offering a chance to win money.

Ohio, Maryland, and New York are running vaccine lotteries to attract more residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus. In turn, a few lucky winners will get the chance to put a significant amount of cash in the bank. These states have already seen success with an increase in people signing up to get shots. And now, Colorado and Oregon are the latest states to get in on the action.

Both states are giving their residents a chance to win money if they choose to get vaccinated. While each program is different, the maximum amount of money a person can win from both programs is $1 million. Hopefully, both states are successful in increasing their vaccination efforts with these programs.

Colorado's Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing will give away $1 million prizes

Governor Jared Polis recently announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing. This drawing will give five vaccinated residents the chance to win $1 million each, for a total of $5 million in prizes.

One winner will be selected each week for five weeks, beginning on June 4. The remaining drawings will happen on June 11, June 18, June 25, and July 7.

To be eligible, residents must be at least 18 years old and must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The drawing will be based on vaccine records contained in the Colorado Immunization Information System. The last day to qualify is June 30.

The official rules and regulations and answers to frequently asked questions are available online.

The 'Take Your Shot, Oregon' promotion will award one lucky winner with $1 million

Governor Kate Brown recently announced the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" vaccine campaign. Eligible residents ages 12 and up will automatically be entered into the lottery and have a chance to win one of the following prizes:

One lucky winner will win $1 million

Thirty-six winners will win $10,000 (one from each county)

Five winners will receive a $10,000 Oregon College Savings Plan education scholarship

To be eligible, residents have until June 27, 2021, to get at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The drawing will take place on June 28, 2021, and winners will be announced the following week.

Interested residents can learn more and see answers to common questions.

These programs could offer a way to earn extra money

If you're planning to get vaccinated but haven't made your appointment yet, consider doing so. You'll be protecting your health and the health of others. Additionally, these vaccine incentive programs will provide a few lucky winners with extra money. During a time of uncertainty, this kind of money could make a significant difference in the personal finances of so many.

