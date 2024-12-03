News & Insights

Color Star Technology Secures $7.68 Million in Note Issuance

December 03, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Color Star Technology (ADD) has released an update.

Color Star Technology has completed a second closing involving the issuance of $7.68 million in senior secured convertible notes to institutional investors. This transaction also included the redemption of previously issued notes worth $7.6 million, enhancing the company’s financial position. The move, part of a broader financing strategy, taps into the company’s shelf registration statement to raise capital.

