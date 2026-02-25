Coloplast A (XTRA:CBHD) Price Target Decreased by 11.71% to 77.93

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (XTRA:CBHD) has been revised to 77,93 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.71% from the prior estimate of 88,27 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60,86 € to a high of 98,42 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.72% from the latest reported closing price of 65,64 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 30.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBHD is 0.19%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.57% to 11,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,779K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 24.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 18.82% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 893K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 23.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 821K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 21.76% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 427K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.