Coloplast A (WBAG:COLO) Price Target Decreased by 11.64% to 77.98

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (WBAG:COLO) has been revised to € 77,98 / share. This is a decrease of 11.64% from the prior estimate of € 88,25 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 60,90 to a high of € 98,48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.32% from the latest reported closing price of € 82,36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLO is 0.27%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 17,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,779K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLO by 24.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLO by 18.82% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 893K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLO by 23.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 821K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLO by 21.76% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 427K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

