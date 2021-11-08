Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical in $2.5 bln deal

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's medical equipment maker Coloplast COLOb.CO will buy Atos Medical from French private equity firm PAI Partners for an total enterprise value of 2.155 billion euros ($2.49 billion), Coloplast said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, expected to be increasingly earnings per share (EPS) accretive from 2022 and 2023, is expected to close in the second quarter of Coloplast's financial year, it said.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

