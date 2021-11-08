Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical in $2.5 bln deal

Denmark's medical equipment maker Coloplast will buy Atos Medical from French private equity firm PAI Partners for an total enterprise value of 2.155 billion euros ($2.49 billion), Coloplast said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, expected to be increasingly earnings per share (EPS) accretive from 2022 and 2023, is expected to close in the second quarter of Coloplast's financial year, it said.

