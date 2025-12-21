Coloplast A (CLPBY) Price Target Increased by 23.79% to 29.06

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (OTCPK:CLPBY) has been revised to $29.06 / share. This is an increase of 23.79% from the prior estimate of $23.48 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.48 to a high of $50.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.45% from the latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPBY is 0.13%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.78% to 308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 30.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 71.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 10.20% over the last quarter.

