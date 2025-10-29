Coloplast A (CLPBY) Price Target Decreased by 33.51% to 20.87

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (OTCPK:CLPBY) has been revised to $20.87 / share. This is a decrease of 33.51% from the prior estimate of $31.39 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.48 to a high of $42.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.51% from the latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPBY is 0.12%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.93% to 703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 12.50% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 45K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 50.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 45K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 15.27% over the last quarter.

