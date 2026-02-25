Coloplast A (CLPBY) Price Target Decreased by 15.71% to 22.03

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (OTCPK:CLPBY) has been revised to $22.03 / share. This is a decrease of 15.71% from the prior estimate of $26.14 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $44.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.01% from the latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPBY is 0.13%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.92% to 235K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 61.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 163.61% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%.

Yousif Capital Management holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 0.09% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 71.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPBY by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

