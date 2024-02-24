Coloplast A (XTRA:CBHD) Price Target Increased by 7.22% to 121.64

The average one-year price target for Coloplast A (XTRA:CBHD) has been revised to 121.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 113.45 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.51 to a high of 180.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.60% from the latest reported closing price of 118.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBHD is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.72% to 14,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,685K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 0.77% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,131K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 997K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 4.81% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 923K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 9.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 763K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBHD by 9.12% over the last quarter.

