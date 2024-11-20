COLOPL Reports Extraordinary Losses but Maintains Stability

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.
COLOPL, Inc. has reported extraordinary losses in its non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 2024, primarily due to the valuation loss of shares in its subsidiary, Brilliantcrypto, Inc. This loss, amounting to 2,421 million yen, is attributed to initial development and marketing costs. However, the impact is neutralized in the consolidated financial results, maintaining stability for the company’s overall financial health.
