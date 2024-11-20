COLOPL Adjusts Past Financial Reports Amid Calculation Errors

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

COLOPL, Inc. has submitted correction reports to amend previous financial statements due to discovered errors in profit and sales calculations for past fiscal years. The corrections include an overstatement of sales by 130 million yen and an understatement of the cost of sales by 90 million yen, with the audit confirming the accuracy of these adjustments. The company’s diligent revisions ensure transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, maintaining investor confidence.

For further insights into JP:3668 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.