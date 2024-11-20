News & Insights

Stocks

COLOPL Adjusts Past Financial Reports Amid Calculation Errors

November 20, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

COLOPL, Inc. has submitted correction reports to amend previous financial statements due to discovered errors in profit and sales calculations for past fiscal years. The corrections include an overstatement of sales by 130 million yen and an understatement of the cost of sales by 90 million yen, with the audit confirming the accuracy of these adjustments. The company’s diligent revisions ensure transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, maintaining investor confidence.

For further insights into JP:3668 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.