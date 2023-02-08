Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)

Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 585.07% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 585.07% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. is $25MM, an increase of 40.98%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 40.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPID is 0.4542%, an increase of 54.7313%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 27,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,434,560 shares representing 20.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Lewis Management holds 4,939,931 shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,646,612 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,416,143 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480,935 shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPID by 25.96% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,183,751 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190,351 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPID by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid Micro Biosystems is the industry leader in automated detection of microbial contamination with innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company’s Growth Direct® platform - the only growth-based platform to fully automate traditional microbial testing - detects contamination more quickly, delivering compelling economic benefits to manufacturers while improving their quality control (QC) process. The company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, and global locations in Germany and the Netherlands.

