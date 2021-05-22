Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, Colony Credit Real Estate's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$323m in 2021. This would be a substantial 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 85% to US$0.43. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$362m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Colony Credit Real Estate's outlook with these numbers, making a measurable cut to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

NYSE:CLNC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Colony Credit Real Estate's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 56% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past three years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Colony Credit Real Estate is expected to return to growth, it's also expected to grow revenues during a time when the wider industry is estimated to see revenue decline.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Colony Credit Real Estate to become unprofitable this year. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Colony Credit Real Estate, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

