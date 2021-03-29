Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CLNC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNC was $8.71, representing a -8.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.54 and a 206.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.84.

CLNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CLNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -28.13%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.