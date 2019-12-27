Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.24, the dividend yield is 9.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNC was $13.24, representing a -26.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.99 and a 18.43% increase over the 52 week low of $11.18.

CLNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CLNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.5.

