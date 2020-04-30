Markets
CLNY.PRJ

Colony Capital's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $16.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRJ was trading at a 31.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 26.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRJ shares, versus CLNY:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

CLNY.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) is currently off about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are off about 9.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNY.PRJ CLNY

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular