Colony Capital's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $16.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRJ was trading at a 31.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 26.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRJ shares, versus CLNY:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) is currently off about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are off about 9.8%.

