Colony Capital's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRI was trading at a 4.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRI shares, versus CLNY:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRI) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are down about 1.9%.

