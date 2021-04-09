Colony Capital's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.67% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRI was trading at a 2.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.06% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRI) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are off about 1.5%.

