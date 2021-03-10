Colony Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.28% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRG was trading at a 0.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.03% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRG shares, versus CLNY:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are up about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.