Markets
CLNY.PRJ

Colony Capital Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $23.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRJ was trading at a 4.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRJ shares, versus CLNY:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

CLNY.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNY.PRJ CLNY

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular