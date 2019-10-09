Colony Capital Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $23.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRJ was trading at a 4.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRJ shares, versus CLNY:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are trading flat.

