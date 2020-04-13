Colony Capital Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $16.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLNY.PRG was trading at a 32.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 30.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY.PRG shares, versus CLNY:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are down about 4.7%.

