Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CLNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.78, the dividend yield is 9.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNY was $4.78, representing a -23.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.21 and a 10.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.32.

CLNY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CLNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -32.26%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

