Colony Bankcorp Reports Q3 2024 Financial Growth

October 23, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Colony Bankcorp ( (CBAN) ) has provided an announcement.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. reported an increase in net income to $5.6 million for Q3 2024, declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1125 per share. The company’s total loans and deposits grew, while its new digital banking platform promises enhanced customer experience. Although net interest margin decreased, net interest income saw an uptick, and the company remains optimistic about future margin improvements. Colony’s asset quality remains robust, and it continues to maintain a strong capital position with active stock repurchase efforts.

