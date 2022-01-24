Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.11

The board of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.9% on the 18th of February to US$0.11. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Colony Bankcorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Colony Bankcorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:CBAN Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

Colony Bankcorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.10 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.41. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

We Could See Colony Bankcorp's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Colony Bankcorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.9% per year over the past five years. Colony Bankcorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 44% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Colony Bankcorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Colony Bankcorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

