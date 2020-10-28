Dividends
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.29, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBAN was $12.29, representing a -25.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 41.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

CBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

