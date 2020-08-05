Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBAN was $10.53, representing a -37.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.84 and a 21.03% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

CBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96.

