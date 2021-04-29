Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.35, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBAN was $15.35, representing a -6.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.49 and a 76.44% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

CBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.