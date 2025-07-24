Colony Bankcorp Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.97 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $5.96 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.97 Mln. vs. $5.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.31 last year.

