Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 14.45

The average one-year price target for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) has been revised to 14.45 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 13.18 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.23% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colony Bankcorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAN is 0.07%, a decrease of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 10,024K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,105K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 992K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 23.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 30.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 34.66% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 490K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 14.84% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 474K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 32 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.