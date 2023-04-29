Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Colony Bankcorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 4.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colony Bankcorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAN is 0.05%, a decrease of 52.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 9,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAN is 73.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colony Bankcorp is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 57.06% from its latest reported closing price of 9.85.

The projected annual revenue for Colony Bankcorp is 127MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,105K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 969K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 48.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 46.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 656K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 27.34% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 474K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management holds 464K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 32 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage.

