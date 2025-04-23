COLONY BANK Earnings Results: $CBAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLONY BANK ($CBAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $30,000,000, missing estimates of $30,498,000 by $-498,000.

COLONY BANK Insider Trading Activity

COLONY BANK insiders have traded $CBAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD G CANUP (CHIEF BANKING OFFICER) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $7,825

COLONY BANK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of COLONY BANK stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

