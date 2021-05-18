Colonial pipeline's shipment scheduling system back online -market sources

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline's shipment scheduling system is back online after an earlier outage on Tuesday, according to two market sources familiar with the matter.

Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday it was having network issues preventing shippers from planning upcoming shipments of fuel, just after the nation's biggest fuel pipeline reopened after a week-long ransomware attack.

Colonial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)

