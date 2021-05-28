Colonial Pipeline says experiencing network issues

By Stephanie Kelly and Sumita Layek

May 28 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest fuel pipeline, on Friday said it is experiencing network issues, just weeks after a ransomware attack crippled fuel delivery for several days in the United States.

Communication from Colonial's systems to a third-party scheduling system may be affected, Colonial said. It added that their internal IT department was aware of the issue and working to resolve as quickly as possible.

The reason for the network issues on Friday was not immediately clear. Colonial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear how widespread Friday's issues are, as the line said shippers were having problems entering and updating nominations for deliveries.

Friday's network problems are the second occurrence of such issues since the attack earlier in the month. Colonial is the largest fuel system in the United States, accounting for millions of barrels of daily deliveries to the U.S. East Coast and Southeast.

Shortly after Colonial restored operations from the hack, it suffered a brief network outage that prevented customers from planning upcoming shipments on the line. At the time, Colonial said the disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system, and was not the result of a reinfection of its network.

