Colonial Pipeline nomination system shut Tuesday - market sources

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline's [RIC:RIC:COLPI.UL] nomination system was shut on Tuesday, leaving shippers unable to plan fuel shipments, according to two market sources familiar with the system, just after the system was reopened after a week-long ransomware attack.

Colonial, which operates the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The market sources said barrels are continuing to flow on the line.

The pipeline was the subject of a ransomware attack more than a week ago. The closure was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

(Reporting By Laura Sanicola, Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

