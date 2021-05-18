Colonial Pipeline nomination system shut Tuesday - market sources

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline's [RIC:RIC:COLPI.UL] nomination system was shut on Tuesday, leaving shippers unable to plan fuel shipments, according to two market sources familiar with the system.

Colonial, which operates the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, did not immediately respond to request for comment on the nomination system shutdown. The pipeline was the subject of a ransomware attack more than a week ago.

(Reporting By Laura Sanicola, Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault, Editing by Franklin Paul)

