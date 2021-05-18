US Markets

Colonial Pipeline nomination system shut Tuesday - market sources

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Jessica Resnick-Ault Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Colonial Pipeline's nomination system was shut on Tuesday, leaving shippers unable to plan fuel shipments, according to two market sources familiar with the system.

Colonial, which operates the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, did not immediately respond to request for comment on the nomination system shutdown. The pipeline was the subject of a ransomware attack more than a week ago.

