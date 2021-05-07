Colonial Pipeline experiencing network issues -sources

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, is experiencing network issues that has impacted its pipeline system, according to two market sources familiar with the matter.

Colonial's technology team is working to restore service as quickly as possible, the market sources said, citing a company notice.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.