Colonial Pipeline experiencing network issues -sources

Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, is experiencing network issues that has impacted its pipeline system, according to two market sources familiar with the matter.

Colonial's technology team is working to restore service as quickly as possible, the market sources said, citing a company notice.

