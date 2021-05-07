Colonial Pipeline experiencing network issues -company

Adds information, pricing details

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, is experiencing network issues that have impacted its pipeline system, a company notice said on Friday.

Colonial's technology team is working to restore service as quickly as possible, the notice said, though it did not give details on which lines have been affected.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through about 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Cash prices on the Gulf Coast were largely steady after the news. Gulf Coast A2 conventional gasoline CBOB-DIFF-USG fell a quarter of a cent from the previous session, trading 14.50 cents per gallon lower than futures RBc1, market participants said.

62-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel ULSD-DIFF-USG fell 0.1 cent, trading at 4.90 cents per gallon below futures HOc1.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.