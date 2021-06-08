US Markets

Colonial Pipeline CEO tells Senate cyber defenses were compromised ahead of hack

Contributors
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Jessica Resnick-Ault Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Colonial Pipeline Chief Executive Joseph Blount told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday that the company's cyber defenses were in place, but were compromised ahead of an attack last month.

By Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Chief Executive Joseph Blount told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday that the company's cyber defenses were in place, but were compromised ahead of an attack last month.

The hearing was convened to examine threats to critical infrastructure and the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack that shut the company's major fuel conduits last month.

The hack, attributed by the FBI to a gang called DarkSide, caused a days-long shutdown that led to a spike in gasoline prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages. It posed a major political headache for President Joe Biden as the U.S. economy was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Justice Department on Monday said it had recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline previously had said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million to regain access. The value of the cryptocurrency bitcoin BTC=BTSP has dropped to below $35,000 in recent weeks after hitting a high of $63,000 in April.

Bitcoin seizures are rare, but authorities have stepped up their expertise in tracking the flow of digital money as ransomware has become a growing national security threat and put a further strain on relations between the United States and Russia, where many of the gangs are based.

(Reporting By Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Jessica.Resnick-Ault@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular