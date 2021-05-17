Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CXH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXH was $10.08, representing a -4.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.55 and a 14.55% increase over the 52 week low of $8.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.