Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.7% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.16, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXH was $10.16, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.55 and a 12.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

