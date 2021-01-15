Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXH was $9.76, representing a -6.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.41 and a 39.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

