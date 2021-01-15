Colonial High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Colonial High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CXE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXE was $5.06, representing a -10.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.68 and a 53.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.