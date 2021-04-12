Colonial High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Colonial High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CXE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXE was $5.24, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.26 and a 26.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.13.

