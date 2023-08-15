News & Insights

Colonial allocates Cycle 48 shipments on main gasoline line

August 15, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co COLPI.UL is allocating space for Cycle 48 on Line 1, its main gasoline line, the company said in a notice to shippers on Tuesday.

Committed information will be available on Aug. 17, the company said.

Colonial's Line 1, with capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina.

The current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests, for space to ship petroleum products on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products are pumped.

Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

It connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)

((Daksh.grover@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
