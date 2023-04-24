News & Insights

Colombia's Transandino oil pipeline bombed -Cenit

Credit: REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA

April 24, 2023 — 02:48 pm EDT

BOGOTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Cenit, a subsidiary of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, reported that the country's Transandino Pipeline (OTA) was bombed on Sunday.

The OTA runs along Colombia's border with Ecuador, taking up to 85,000 barrels of crude per day to an export terminal in Tumaco, a Pacific port in the country's Narino province.

The attack took place in Narino's Guachucal municipality, though the pipeline was not pumping oil at the time, a spokesperson for Cenit said.

Cenit did not attribute the attack to any particular group, but guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government operate in the area, according to the military.

