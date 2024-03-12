Colombia's Sura Asset Management projects 2024 net profit increase of up to 14%

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's Sura Asset Management, a subsidiary of holding company Grupo SURA SIS.CN, projects its net profit will increase by up to 14% to 1 trillion pesos (about $256 million) this year, its president Ignacio Calle said on Tuesday.

The company also projects investment of some $300 million this year, Calle said in an interview.

Sura Asset Management is a major player in Latin America and manages $177 billion in pension funds in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and El Salvador, as well as the United States and Luxembourg.

"In 2024 we are expecting growth in net profit could be around 12% to 14%, taking us to around 1 trillion pesos," Calle told Reuters by telephone.

"We have been very focused on increasing profits for client portfolios in alternative products, products that aren't listed on stock exchanges, like private equity, which is buying companies not listed on the stock exchange, private debt, infrastructure and real estate," he said.

The firm manages money for employees of General Electric, General Motors, IBM, Amazon and Microsoft in Latin America, especially in Mexico.

Sura will pay a dividend of around 280 billion pesos to its shareholders, Calle added, as well earmark $150 million to pay a $500 million bond that expires in April, renewing the other $350 million.

($1 = 3,905.45 pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

