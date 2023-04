BOGOTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro named Ricardo Bonilla as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, despite anxiety by the market that former minister Jose Antonio Ocampo remain.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.